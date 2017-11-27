News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
24 minutes ago Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
1 hour ago Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
1 hour ago Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
News
How a Russian Neo-Nazi Became a Role Model for German Hooligans
News
Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Moscow to Stage Another Sturges’ Exhibition 1 Year After Child Porn Accusations

Nov 27, 2017 — 14:18
— Update: Nov. 27 2017 — 15:34

Moscow to Stage Another Sturges’ Exhibition 1 Year After Child Porn Accusations

Nov 27, 2017 — 14:18
— Update: Nov. 27 2017 — 15:34
Andrei Makhonin / TASS

An American photographer's controversial Moscow exhibition is set to reopen a year after it was shut over allegations of child pornography.

Jock Sturges’s exhibition of nudist families dating back to the 1970s was closed two weeks after its opening in September 2016 after conservative activists accused him of spreading child pornography.

Read more: U.S. Photographer Sturges' Moscow Exhibition Closed Amid Child Pornography Claims

The Lumiere Brothers’ Center for Photography in Moscow have announced the reopening of the exhibition on Dec. 8, dubbed “Absence of Shame 2.0.” In addition to the 32 original works, it will include news pieces and investigative documents relating to the exhibition’s closure last year.

In the investigation that followed complaints about the nature of the exhibition, Russia’s Investigative Committee concluded that Sturges’s photographs possessed artistic value “not aimed at stimulating sexual desire,” according to a document obtained by the Meduza news website.

The document states that criticism of the exhibition came from members of the public “whose over-the-top social feelings came into dangerous proximity to ignorance.”  

Related
Meanwhile…
Barbie Takes a Trip to the U.S.S.R.
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+