Star Russian Footballers Accused of Violent Attacks Receive 2 Months Behind Bars

Judges have ordered Russia international football players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev be detained in custody prior to being tried on accusations of carrying out violent attacks in central Moscow.

The pair will be in pre-trial detention until Dec. 8 on the orders of two judges in a Moscow court on Thursday (Oct. 11). Russian police said on Wednesday they had opened a criminal investigation and detained the players.

The attacks, allegedly perpetrated by Zenit St. Petersburg forward Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Mamayev on Monday (Oct. 8), were captured on CCTV and prompted widespread outrage among ordinary Russians as well as reaction from the Kremlin.