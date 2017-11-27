Siberian Schools Issued Wartime Mobilization Guidelines

Fears of military conflict have increased among Russians in recent years, fueled by a deterioration of relations with the West over the annexation of Crimea, the Ukrainian crisis and Russia’s intervention in Syria.

A recently leaked document has revealed that school administrators in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk were given instructions to be prepared to operate in wartime conditions.

Read more: Almost Half of Russians Fear War With the West - Poll

In a meeting with senior officials last week, President Vladimir Putin stated that all large Russian companies should be prepared to increase the production of military goods and services.

Local officials in Krasnoyarsk have confirmed the authenticity of the document that was distributed to the region’s schools and that issued operational guidelines for mobilization, wartime conditions and martial law.



Nadezhda Kvitkovskaya, the regional education ministry spokeswoman, told Govorit Moskva radio station on Monday that according to federal guidelines, all state organizations should be prepared for mobilization, including educational institutions.

Schools and other organizations should know how to “act in critical situations” during mobilization efforts, she said.

Kvitkovskaya added that the authorities were searching for the individual responsible for leaking the document to the public.

“When the person who leaked this document online is found, they will be punished," she said.