Siberian Schools Plan Santa Ban to Fight Corruption

The Russian version of Santa Claus is reportedly being banned from visiting kindergartens in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk this holiday season.

Ded Moroz, or Father Frost, is a fixture of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Russia, together with his granddaughter Snegurochka, a fairy tale snow maiden.

The parents of kindergarteners in Novosibirsk are now deciding whether or not to hold New Year’s Eve celebrations without Ded Moroz, the RBC business portal cited a local source as saying Tuesday.