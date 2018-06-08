News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 08 2018 - 15:06

Russia’s World Cup Costs to Exceed $14Bln, Media Reports

Reuters

The cost of hosting the FIFA World Cup in Russia will reportedly exceed $14 billion, making it the most expensive football competition in history.

It’s the first time Russia will host the World Cup, where thirty-two teams will compete for the football prize from June 14 to July 15. Russia’s former Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich estimated that preparations for the championship had contributed $14 billion, or around 1 percent, to Russia’s GDP over the last five years.

Read More
2018 World Cup Won't Boost Russia's Economy, Analysts Say

Altogether, Russia will spend 883 billion rubles ($14.2 billion) to host the World Cup, several billion more than the official cost of 683 billion rubles ($11 billion), according to calculations by the RBC business portal.

Transport infrastructure ($6.11 billion), stadium construction ($3.45 billion) and accommodation ($680 million) are the biggest line items.

Over half of official World Cup-related costs fall on the federal budget. Since Russia won the hosting bid in 2010, the official budget for the tournament has been amended 12 times.

Analysts surveyed by RBC forecast that any economic growth from the World Cup would quickly dissipate, despite the influx of government spending. 

"We spent a lot of money and we need to make sure that all this infrastructure works first and foremost for the development of sport," President Vladimir Putin said at an annual call-in show on Thursday.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Host Russia Names Preliminary Squad for 2018 World Cup
News
May 11 2018
Host Russia Names Preliminary Squad for 2018 World Cup
London Embassy Hits Back at Claims of Russian Ultras Attacking Liverpool Fans in Kiev
News
May 28 2018
London Embassy Hits Back at Claims of Russian Ultras Attacking Liverpool Fans in Kiev
Football Helps Migrants Feel at Home in World Cup Host City St. Petersburg
News
May 31 2018
Football Helps Migrants Feel at Home in World Cup Host City St. Petersburg

Latest news

Russia Conducts Massive Military Drills in Crimea
News
June 08 2018
Russia Conducts Massive Military Drills in Crimea
Russia, China Sign Space Exploration Deal
News
June 08 2018
Russia, China Sign Space Exploration Deal
Russian Businessman Accuses Lawmaker of Receiving $6M Penthouse Bribe
News
June 08 2018
Russian Businessman Accuses Lawmaker of Receiving $6M Penthouse Bribe

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox