Russians Divided Over Lenin’s Removal From Red Square — Poll

Since the fall of the USSR in 1991, Russian politicians have regularly brought up the question of Lenin’s possible reburial. The issue was raised last month in the run-up to the centenary of the 1917 Russian Revolution.

More than a quarter-century after the fall of the Soviet Union, Russians are still divided over whether Lenin’s body should be removed from his mausoleum on Red Square, according to the results of a Levada Center poll conducted in late October.

According to the Levada Center poll published on Tuesday , 41 percent of respondents said his body should be left in place while another 41 percent said it should be moved. Another 18 percent said the question was “difficult to answer.”



Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the resting place of the revolutionary’s body was not the Kremlin’s concern when the issue was raised was raised in November.



“It is not a topic on the agenda of the Kremlin administration," he said.

Levada’s survey was conducted between Oct. 24 and 28 among 1,600 people in 48 Russian regions.