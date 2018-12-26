Russian Blogger Critical of Authorities Jailed for Six Years

A Russian blogger critical of the authorities was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, his lawyer said, in an extortion case critics say is politically motivated.

Alexander Valov, whose blog had been critical of the authorities in the southern Russian city of Sochi, was charged earlier this year with extorting money from federal lawmaker Yury Napso.

Valov was accused of extorting 300,000 roubles ($4,330) from Napso, allegedly in exchange for deleting blog posts about a private swimming pool allegedly built by the lawmaker on a municipal beach in the Black Sea resort city. Valov has denied any wrongdoing.

