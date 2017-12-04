Russian Police Uncover 'Telephone Terrorism' Ring

Police have shut down an illegal mobile network operator that has been linked to hundreds of fake bomb threats across Russia.

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from schools, malls and government buildings in the month of November, following anonymous phone calls, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian law enforcement officials at the time said that some of the calls were being made from abroad.

The evacuations resulted in losses that amounted to millions of dollars, the Moscow city authorities announced in November.