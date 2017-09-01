Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
26 minutes ago After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
1 hour ago Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
1 hour ago After Putin's AI Comments, Elon Musk Imagines World War III
Russia
After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
Russia
Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
Russia
Putin Says Russia ‘Reserves Right’ to Oust More U.S. Diplomats
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says Trump Might Not Serve Full Term
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Children Are Dying in Faulty Playgrounds

Sep 1, 2017 — 15:48
— Update: Sep. 02 2017 — 11:46

Russian Children Are Dying in Faulty Playgrounds

Sep 1, 2017 — 15:48
— Update: Sep. 02 2017 — 11:46
Pavel Smertin / TASS

Two Russian children have died this year and 13 more were injured as a result of faulty playground equipment, the Mediazona news site reported Friday.

A 13-year-old boy died in the southern Siberian republic of Tuva on Jan. 9 when football goalposts fell on him during a game of basketball, according to the report.

An 11-year-old girl in the Urals region of Perm was also killed by football goalposts on Aug. 15. She fell into a coma and died in a hospital a week later, Mediazona says. In both incidents, investigators opened criminal cases on charges of negligence leading to death.

Mediazona cites rights advocates as calling for new legislation that would hold the state responsible for the safety of schoolchildren in playgrounds and schoolyards.

Read More: After U.S. Orders Consulate Closure, Lavrov Warns It 'Takes Two to Tango'

“The state should create a regulatory framework to ensure the safety of life and health of persons who are — albeit indirectly — under its control,” Zona Prava legal advocate Sergei Petryakov told the outlet.

Investigations into these and other injuries inflicted from goalposts, monkey bars or fences often hit a dead end because local and school officials shift the blame for malfunctions on each other, the news site says.

Spokesman Bulat Mukhamedzhanov argued the problem lies in the absence of civil servants who are specifically tasked with inspecting playground equipment.

“Investigators often cannot determine who owns the football goal posts, who should monitor their stability and ensure children's safety,” he told Mediazona.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+