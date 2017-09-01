Russian Children Are Dying in Faulty Playgrounds

Two Russian children have died this year and 13 more were injured as a result of faulty playground equipment, the Mediazona news site reported Friday.

A 13-year-old boy died in the southern Siberian republic of Tuva on Jan. 9 when football goalposts fell on him during a game of basketball, according to the report.

An 11-year-old girl in the Urals region of Perm was also killed by football goalposts on Aug. 15. She fell into a coma and died in a hospital a week later, Mediazona says. In both incidents, investigators opened criminal cases on charges of negligence leading to death.

Mediazona cites rights advocates as calling for new legislation that would hold the state responsible for the safety of schoolchildren in playgrounds and schoolyards.