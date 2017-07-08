Duma Chairman Volodin Launches Disciplinary Campaign Against Slackers

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin is forging ahead with measures to strengthen discipline in the Duma, saying on Friday that the number of absent deputies will be announced at the beginning of each plenary session, news agency Interfax reported.

Following the daily morning registration, Olga Sevastyanova, chairperson of the Duma’s regulations committee, will announce how many deputies are missing from the session and for what reason. Legitimate reasons for absenteeism include business trips, vacation, study or sick leave.

The number of deputies missing without a legitimate excuse will also be announced, said Volodi, even though individual deputies won't be named.

The measure is being taken in order to “make the overall picture clear for everyone,” he explained.

Volodin’s decision comes in response to media reports that increasing numbers of deputies are skipping plenary sessions, and that those who do attend, often vote on behalf of their colleagues, which is against the rules.