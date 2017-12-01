News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
6 hours ago Flynn Admits to Lying, Says Trump Team Knew of His Russia Talks
7 hours ago Russia Labels Grassroots Trucker NGO 'Foreign Agent'
8 hours ago Moscow Metro Expands Sales of Colorful Payment Bracelets
News
Here's What You Missed From the 2018 World Cup Draw
News
Flynn Admits to Lying, Says Trump Team Knew of His Russia Talks
Business
Russia’s Top 5 Business Stories This Week
News
The 2018 World Cup Draw, Live From Moscow
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia Labels Grassroots Trucker NGO 'Foreign Agent'

Dec 1, 2017 — 17:51
— Update: 17:40

Russia Labels Grassroots Trucker NGO 'Foreign Agent'

Dec 1, 2017 — 17:51
— Update: 17:40
Russian Association of Carriers / Zamir Usmanov / TASS

The Russian Ministry of Justice has added an association of truck drivers opposed to a controversial road tax to its "foreign agents" registry.

The Platon tax was first introduced in November 2015, leading to wide-scale protests by truck drivers across Russia. The company collecting the tax is partly owned by the son of Arkady Rotenberg, a long-time friend of President Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Russian Truck Drivers Strike for 10 Days Against Platon Tax System

After its introduction, truck drivers organized to fight against the new tax in a grassroots NGO called the Association of Russian Carriers, which has representatives in 43 regions across the country.

Protests against the Platon tax reignited in April this year ahead of a planned tax hike.

The press service of the Justice Ministry announced on its website Friday that the Association of Russian Carriers had been added to the foreign agents" registry.

Under a 2012 law, organizations in the registry are subject to additional inspections and are required to submit regular reports about their funding, objectives and expenses.

The ministry said it found evidence that the association was performing the "functions of a foreign agent" after an unannounced inspection of the organization's documents.

Related
News
100 Years After Revolution, Protests in Russia Are on the Rise
News
Head of Prisoner Rights Group Romanova Flees Russia After Fraud Charges
News
Russian Ambassador to U.S. Criticizes RT’s Foreign Agent Registration
Opinion
How Russia’s Foreign Agent Law Cracks Down on U.S. Media (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+