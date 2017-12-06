Russian Foreign Ministry Blasts U.S. Over Visas Even As Services Resume

The Russian Foreign Ministry has denounced the United States for continuing to limit the number of visas issued to Russian citizens, even as it welcomed Monday’s decision to resume services at U.S. consulates.

The two countries have been involved in numerous diplomatic spats since December 2016, when former U.S. President Barack Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats following allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

Russia responded in July 2017 by demanding major reductions of American diplomatic staff in the country, leading to cuts in visa services provided at U.S. consulates.

On Monday, the U.S. Embassy announced that visa processing would resume in consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok starting on December 11.