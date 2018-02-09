News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 09 2018 - 11:02

Russia Accuses Islamic State of Running Online Casinos

Vasily Nebenzya

Vasily Nebenzya

Li Muzi / Zuma / TASS

Islamic State (IS) is running online casinos to compensate for financial setbacks driven by battlefield losses, Russia’s top diplomat at the United Nations has said.

Illicit oil trafficking and extortion have until recently been Islamic State’s main sources of revenue. IS "has been forced to adapt" to military defeats and continues to pose an evolving threat, the UN’s counterterrorism office reported at the Security Council.

Read More
Read more: Russia Pushes for UN Resolution Targeting Islamic State

"They are honing their skills with modern technology," Vasily Nebenzya, the head of Russia’s UN mission, said at the Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"Caliphate fighters are not shying away from seeking revenue from online casinos," Nebenzya said, citing a UN counterterrorism office’s report.

The terrorist group’s revenues from oil smuggling and extortion have dwindled to $2 million per month as of late last year, Nebenzya said. He estimated their overall monthly earnings at $3 million, a significant drop from peak earnings in 2015, when IS may have earned as much $500 million from oil sales.

Citing the counterterrorism report, Nebenzya charged that IS transfers its criminal revenues to "solidly reputable bank accounts" in Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia.

"All those who delivered direct or indirect assistance to IS, not to mention the fighters themselves, must be held to account," the Russian diplomat said.

IS is a terrorist organizaton banned in Russia.

Russia Refuses to Join Deal Banning Nuclear Weapons
News
Jan. 19 2018
Russia Refuses to Join Deal Banning Nuclear Weapons
Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use
News
Jan. 24 2018
Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use
Election Day Terrorist Attack Thwarted in Russia — FSB
News
Feb. 01 2018
Election Day Terrorist Attack Thwarted in Russia — FSB

Latest news

Be My Russian Valentine
Opinion
Feb. 09 2018
Be My Russian Valentine
Falling Icicle Kills 73-year-old Woman Feeding Cats in St. Petersburg
Meanwhile…
Feb. 09 2018
Falling Icicle Kills 73-year-old Woman Feeding Cats in St. Petersburg
Russian Ex-Governor Sentenced to 13 Years for $5.6 M in Bribes
News
Feb. 09 2018
Russian Ex-Governor Sentenced to 13 Years for $5.6 M in Bribes

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Calls To Legalize Marijuana

News

Hundreds Detained at Navalny's Boycott Rallies Across Russia — Live Blog

Moscow in your inbox