Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
17 minutes ago Man Who Reportedly Tried to Kill Putin Appeals for Pardon
22 minutes ago Head of Russian Orthodox Church Proposes Exorcism As Cure for Mental Illness
1 hour ago Russian State Media Ridicules U.S. Government for Mistaking 'Russian Atlantis' for Real City
Russia
Man Who Reportedly Tried to Kill Putin Appeals for Pardon
Meanwhile…
Russian State Media Ridicules U.S. Government for Mistaking 'Russian Atlantis' for Real City
Russia
Three Russian Children Injured After Playing With Hand Grenade
Russia
Tributes to Anton Nossik, Pioneer of Russia's Internet, Cut Across Divides
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Head of Russian Orthodox Church Proposes Exorcism As Cure for Mental Illness

July 11, 2017 — 11:57
— Update: 12:00

Head of Russian Orthodox Church Proposes Exorcism As Cure for Mental Illness

July 11, 2017 — 11:57
— Update: 12:00
Head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill Russian Government

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has defended exorcism as a helpful practice for healing people who suffer from various mental health problems.

Driving out demons might help in cases where professional psychological counselors fail, the state news agency RIA Novosti cited him as saying on Monday.

Trained psychiatrists often come up against cases of mental illness which are impossible to explain from a scientific point of view, Kirill said during his visit to a convent in Veliki Novgorod.

The Patriarch slammed skeptics who call the Church’s tradition of driving out demons as “unscientific,” stressing that “demonic power is real and anyone can fall victim unless protected by the Church.”

“Everyone who has ever attended an exorcism has witnessed how priests often defeat those terrible forces of evil,” Kirill said.

Related
Moscow
Patriarch Kirill: From Ambitious Reformer to State Hardliner
Meanwhile…
Patriarch Kirill's New Posterchild Has a Suspiciously High-Ranking Daddy
Russia
Russian Patriarch Kirill Appeals for Less Bling-Bling Croziers
Russia
Patriarch: English Words in Russian Language a 'Very Bad Sign'
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+