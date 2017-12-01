News
Moscow Metro Expands Sales of Colorful Payment Bracelets

Dec 1, 2017 — 17:06
— Update: 16:20

Moscow Metro Press Service / TASS

A month after introducing rings that can be used to pay metro fares, the Moscow metro has increased sales of colorful bracelets that can also replace commuters’ transport cards.

Silicone bracelets and ceramic rings that work as metro payment cards went on sale in select locations in late October.

The bracelets were available at souvenir shops inside Mayakovskaya and Trubnya stations, as well as at a kiosk in Pushkinskaya station.

This week, the Moscow Metro announced that the wearable bracelets would be sold at 10 additional locations in central Moscow.

The bracelets come in 15 "her" and seven "him" colors, the metro said in an online statement carried by the City Hall website.

The metro also plans to release 3,000 limited-edition keychains with embedded Troika chips at two stations and two help desks starting Friday.

