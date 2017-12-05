Moscow Greenlights Lavish $71,000 Pond House for Swans

Moscow’s prosecutor gave the green light to plans for a new home for swans in Gorky Park after finding no issues with its cost — valued at 4.2 million rubles ($71,000).
State Duma deputy Valery Rashkin called for an investigation into the spending in September, saying that it was comparable to the price of an apartment in Moscow.
“I’m willing to personally hammer together a shed for the swans for free to save the government money,” the deputy was cited as saying by the RBC business portal.
Although a home already exists for the swans in the park’s pond, the prosecutor’s office found that repairing the existing 1953 structure would be impractical.
"In view of the considerable physical wear and tear [of the structure],” the office was cited by RBC as saying on Monday, “repairing it is economically inexpedient.”
As for the cost of the new home, the office concluded: "There are presently no grounds for taking countermeasures.”
Gorky Park is a popular recreational area in central Moscow that is financed by the city government.