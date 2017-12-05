Moscow Greenlights Lavish $71,000 Pond House for Swans

Moscow’s prosecutor gave the green light to plans for a new home for swans in Gorky Park after finding no issues with its cost — valued at 4.2 million rubles ($71,000).

State Duma deputy Valery Rashkin called for an investigation into the spending in September, saying that it was comparable to the price of an apartment in Moscow.

“I’m willing to personally hammer together a shed for the swans for free to save the government money,” the deputy was cited as saying by the RBC business portal.