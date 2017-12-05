Kremlin Won't Respond to Saakashvili Accusations After Arrest — Spokesman

The Kremlin said it would not respond to former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili’s claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind his arrest in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Saakashvili, the former governor of the Odessa region in southern Ukraine, has played an active role in the country's politics in recent years. He founded the Movement of New Forces political party in February 2017 and is said to be in a conflict with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

On the day of his arrest, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General accused Saakashvili of receiving $500,000 from the fugitive Ukrainian businessmen Serhiy Kurchenko, who is currently hiding in Russia, Interfax news agency reported.