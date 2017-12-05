News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
55 minutes ago Russia Banned From Winter Olympics — The Reactions
6 hours ago Kremlin Won't Respond to Saakashvili Accusations After Arrest — Spokesman
7 hours ago Russian Media Outlet Links Treason Case Against Top Cyber-Crime Fighters to American Election Hacking
News
Russia Banned From Winter Olympics — The Reactions
News
Russia’s Olympians Brace for the Worst as IOC Decision Looms
News
Russian Media Outlet Links Treason Case Against Top Cyber-Crime Fighters to American Election Hacking
News
Russians Divided Over Lenin’s Removal From Red Square — Poll
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Kremlin Won't Respond to Saakashvili Accusations After Arrest — Spokesman

Dec 5, 2017 — 17:07
— Update: 17:14

Kremlin Won't Respond to Saakashvili Accusations After Arrest — Spokesman

Dec 5, 2017 — 17:07
— Update: 17:14
Mikheil Saakashvili / Youtube

The Kremlin said it would not respond to former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili’s claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind his arrest in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Saakashvili, the former governor of the Odessa region in southern Ukraine, has played an active role in the country's politics in recent years. He founded the Movement of New Forces political party in February 2017 and is said to be in a conflict with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

On the day of his arrest, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General accused Saakashvili of receiving $500,000 from the fugitive Ukrainian businessmen Serhiy Kurchenko, who is currently hiding in Russia, Interfax news agency reported.

Read more: Medvedev Calls Saakashvili’s Loss of Ukrainian Citizenship 'Tragicomedy'

Saakashvili was arrested on the roof of his apartment building in Kiev, where he reportedly fled after Ukrainian security forces arrived to arrest him on criminal charges.

“We are not used to reacting to declarations made from people on roofs,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited by Interfax as saying in response to Saakashvili's accusations.

“We are following the events in Ukraine with interest,” Peskov said. “This is a headache for Ukraine — you wouldn’t even wish this on your enemy.”

“Though of course, we do not consider the Ukrainian people our enemy,” he added.

Related
News
Surprising No One, Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Case Against Putin
News
Crisis of Hypocrisy Will Lead Western Countries to Western Tsar, Kremlin Aide Surkov Predicts
News
Russian Foreign Minister Confirms Putin Ready to Meet Trump in Vietnam
News
Putin to Meet Trump in Vietnam Friday, Kremlin Aide Says
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+