Kremlin Commends Political Strategists After Election Success

The Kremlin has commended political strategists for their role in achieving incumbent victories in the latest gubernatorial elections, the Vedomosti newspaper reported this week.

All 16 pro-Kremlin governors standing in the Sept. 10 vote gained comfortable majorities. Elections were also held in 125 Moscow district municipal legislatures, 13 City Dumas, six regional parliaments, and two new State Duma deputies.

Three unidentified sources close to the Kremlin told Vedomosti on Monday that the political strategists were awarded letters of recognition for “professionalism and active participation in preparing and holding elections.”

Sergei Kirienko, deputy head of the presidential administration handed out the letters at a ceremony attended by about 20 people, Vedomosti reported.