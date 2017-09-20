Russia
Kremlin Commends Political Strategists After Election Success

Sep 20, 2017 — 09:29
— Update: 09:57

Kremlin Commends Political Strategists After Election Success

Sep 20, 2017 — 09:29
— Update: 09:57
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

The Kremlin has commended political strategists for their role in achieving incumbent victories in the latest gubernatorial elections, the Vedomosti newspaper reported this week.

All 16 pro-Kremlin governors standing in the Sept. 10 vote gained comfortable majorities. Elections were also held in 125 Moscow district municipal legislatures, 13 City Dumas, six regional parliaments, and two new State Duma deputies.

Three unidentified sources close to the Kremlin told Vedomosti on Monday that the political strategists were awarded letters of recognition for “professionalism and active participation in preparing and holding elections.”

Sergei Kirienko, deputy head of the presidential administration handed out the letters at a ceremony attended by about 20 people, Vedomosti reported.

Read more: 5 Lessons From Russia's Local Elections (Op-ed)

“Kirienko said that journalists understand these elections were a test ahead of the presidential elections,” one of the three strategists who confirmed the ceremony said.

The unnamed strategist said discussions during the meeting also focused on how the experience gained from Sept. 10 could be used in next year’s presidential elections.

The Central Elections Committee confirmed on Monday the widely-held expectation that the next presidential elections will take place on March 18, 2018.

