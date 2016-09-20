Indian Summer Awaits Moscow

Moscow is set for a short spell of warm weather at the end of September and the beginning of October, the Interfax news agency reported Tuesday.

According to the Director of Russia’s Meteorological Center, Roman Vilfand, the Moscow region will see “three to four days of temperatures of 15-16 degrees and clear skies.”

“It’s a very late Indian Summer but what can you do?” he said.

According to the meteorologist, an Indian Summer is by definition a short period of warm weather preceded by a prolonged period of damp and cold and warned that wet weather will continue for the rest of the week.

A cold front will hit the city on Thursday and rain will fall for around twenty four hours with wind speeds of around 15 meters per second with temperatures of between six and ten degrees, he said.

Despite the current “grey, cheerless weather,” Vilfand said, average temperatures this month indicate the warmest September for many years.