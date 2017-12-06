News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
14 minutes ago What do Regular Russians Think of the IOC’s Olympic Doping Ban?
37 minutes ago Putin Says Russia Won’t Boycott Olympics, Admits Partial Blame
1 hour ago This Is How Russia Is Reacting to Putin's Reelection Bid
News
What do Regular Russians Think of the IOC’s Olympic Doping Ban?
News
Putin Says Russia Won’t Boycott Olympics, Admits Partial Blame
News
This Is How Russia Is Reacting to Putin's Reelection Bid
News
Giant 'Sea Snakes' Wash up in Russia’s Far East
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

European Investigators Arrive in Chechnya as 7 People Abducted

Dec 6, 2017 — 11:07
— Update: 11:12

European Investigators Arrive in Chechnya as 7 People Abducted

Dec 6, 2017 — 11:07
— Update: 11:12
Dmitry Serebryakov / TASS

Members of a European torture prevention committee have been allowed into Chechnya this week for inspections as reports surface that seven people were abducted in the southern Russian republic last month.

The delegation from the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture is studying documents, interviewing torture victims and investigating Chechnya’s prisons, the investigative Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Tuesday. 

Earlier this year, the newspaper reported that more than 100 gay men were detained and tortured in secret prisons in the region.

Read more: Detained, Tortured, Killed: How Chechnya Cracked Down on Gays

The arrival of the delegation coincided with the release of a human rights report published on Tuesday that said at least seven Grozny residents were abducted in late November, Novaya Gazeta’s story added.

The kidnapped people were being held “in inhuman conditions,” according to the report published by the Memorial human rights organization. “They are in unheated rooms and are practically not given any food.”

The seven victims were all listed as men between the ages of 25 and 35, and were reportedly being held at a National Guard compound, the report says.

At least two of the men were kidnapped in front of their relatives by unidentified security officials who arrived by car, according to the human rights organization.

Memorial wrote that it plans to raise the issue with Russia’s Investigative Committee and human rights ombudsman.

Related
News
Head of Prisoner Rights Group Romanova Flees Russia After Fraud Charges
News
After 22 Years, Novaya Gazeta Editor Dmitry Muratov Steps Down
News
Former Russian Prison Official Put Behind Bars for Torture
News
First Chechen to Come Out as Gay Apologizes on Local TV
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+