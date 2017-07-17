Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Thousands March to Mark Anniversary of Last Tsar’s Murder
7 hours ago 1,500 More Apartment Blocks May Be Razed in Moscow Demolitions
8 hours ago Where to Watch 'Game of Thrones' on Moscow's Big Screens
Russia
Kremlin Sees 'Nothing Unusual' In Kadyrov's Call for Gay Purge
Russia
Thousands March to Mark Anniversary of Last Tsar’s Murder
Moscow
1,500 More Apartment Blocks May Be Razed in Moscow Demolitions
Russia
Russian Art Community Brings Two-Dimensional Pop-Culture Characters to Urban Life
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Estonia Denies Politics Behind Taking Russian Girl Into Care

July 17, 2017 — 16:03
— Update: 17:11

Estonia Denies Politics Behind Taking Russian Girl Into Care

July 17, 2017 — 16:03
— Update: 17:11
Zairon / Wikicommons

A Russian couple living in Estonia have had their custodial rights restricted and their daughter taken into care after social services said their child’s living conditions were unsanitary, Estonia’s ERR news outlet reported.

An Estonian social worker told the Harju county court that district services had attempted for eight years to “improve the situation with the family.”

“Still, the father continues to deny any problems” the social worker said, “while the mother doesn’t strive to make changes.”

The decision stirred controversy in Russia, where speculation circulated that the ruling was politically motivated.

Violetta Volkova, the defense lawyer, told the TASS news agency that Estonian custody services were trying to bar the parents’ attempt to send the daughter to Moscow with her mother.

Volkova said the decision reflected the “fact of oppression of the Russian-speaking population in Estonia.”

The Children Russia Can’t Let Go

The family, which according to Volkova lives on welfare of 460 euros, has lived in the Estonian capital Tallinn since 1978. The parents, who were absent from the hearing, have had their custodial rights restricted until mid-October.

Eight-thousand Russian speakers in Estonia have been unable or unwilling to gain full citizenship rights following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Approximately 365,000 Russian speakers were living in Estonia in 2016. A UN Human Rights Council report from 2007 said little concrete action was being taken on issues around statelessness in Estonia.

Related
Moscow
Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Official Slams NATO Film on Baltic Resistance
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+