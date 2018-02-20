News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 20 2018 - 12:02

90% of Crimeans Plan to Vote for Putin — Poll

Kremlin Press Service

An absolute majority of Crimeans plans to vote for President Vladimir Putin in next month’s presidential elections, according to a survey published Tuesday. 

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that led to Western financial sanctions that isolated the peninsula from foreign tourists and investment. Russia’s presidential elections have been scheduled for March 18, the fourth anniversary of the annexation.

The survey published by Russia’s state-run pollster VTsIOM indicates that 90 percent of Crimeans are ready to cast their ballots for Putin.

Putin's support in Crimea is 20 percent higher than the national average, according to the latest state-run polls.

Read More
Putin’s Support Drops Below 70% Ahead of Elections

Election enthusiasm is also higher in Crimea, with more than 80 percent of respondents saying that they plan to go to the polls, compared to around 70 percent nationwide.

Around three-quarters of the peninsula's residents voiced confidence in Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov, while a third complained about either rising or stable corruption.

“The majority of residents are satisfied with the current state of affairs (82 percent) and believe that the situation in the republic is changing for the better,” the state pollster said.

The survey was conducted between Jan. 25 and Jan. 28 among 1,600 adults.

Under Grudinin, Russia’s Communist Party Gets a Capitalist Makeover
News
Jan. 26 2018
Under Grudinin, Russia’s Communist Party Gets a Capitalist Makeover
Navalny’s Campaign Foundation Disbanded by Court Order
News
Jan. 22 2018
Navalny’s Campaign Foundation Disbanded by Court Order
Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 23 2018
Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)

Latest news

Open Russia Activist Beaten Outside Home in St. Petersburg
News
Feb. 20 2018
Open Russia Activist Beaten Outside Home in St. Petersburg
Former 'Kremlin Troll' Arrested After Speaking to Western Journalists
News
Feb. 20 2018
Former 'Kremlin Troll' Arrested After Speaking to Western Journalists
Police Detain Director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation at Airport
News
Feb. 20 2018
Police Detain Director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation at Airport

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox