90% of Crimeans Plan to Vote for Putin — Poll

An absolute majority of Crimeans plans to vote for President Vladimir Putin in next month’s presidential elections, according to a survey published Tuesday.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that led to Western financial sanctions that isolated the peninsula from foreign tourists and investment. Russia’s presidential elections have been scheduled for March 18, the fourth anniversary of the annexation.

The survey published by Russia’s state-run pollster VTsIOM indicates that 90 percent of Crimeans are ready to cast their ballots for Putin.

Putin's support in Crimea is 20 percent higher than the national average, according to the latest state-run polls.