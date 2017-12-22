News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
23 hours ago Russian Man Dies from Fall While Wearing Virtual Reality Glasses
1 day ago Russia Justifies Police Violence Before European Court
1 day ago Boris Johnson's First Russia Visit, the Highlights
News
Russian Man Dies from Fall While Wearing Virtual Reality Glasses
News
Russia Justifies Police Violence Before European Court
City
Christmas Lighting Around Moscow
News
Boris Johnson's First Russia Visit, the Highlights
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

85 Percent of Poor Russian Cities Located in Europe, Research Says

Dec 22, 2017 — 12:13
— Update: Dec. 22 2017 — 09:20

85 Percent of Poor Russian Cities Located in Europe, Research Says

Dec 22, 2017 — 12:13
— Update: Dec. 22 2017 — 09:20
Dmitry / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

More than four out of five large Russian cities dependent on Moscow’s financial assistance are located in European Russia, according to new research by the Strelka Consulting Bureau.

Russia’s so-called “Robin Hood” tax system subsidizes the nation’s poorer regions by reallocating tax revenues from wealthier regions. A mere 14 of 85 Russian regions are donors to the federal budget, while the rest are recipients of federal aid.

Read more: Russia's Richest Regions to Face New 'Robin Hood' Tax

Strelka found that 85 percent of poor regional centers are concentrated west of the Ural Mountains, the RBC business portal reported Friday.

“A number of regions are in fairly difficult situations,” Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was cited as saying by RBC Monday. 

“This is largely the result of poor management of government funds.”

Major cities in the Far East turned out to be not only some of the richest, but also the least dependent on federal assistance.

Strelka divided the cities into four categories: “poor and dependent,” “poor and independent,” “rich and dependent,” and “rich and independent."

The bureau found that no major cities in the Far East ranked as “poor and dependent.”

Related
News
Putin To Let Sanction-Hit Oligarchs Return $3 Bln to Russia, Anonymously
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+