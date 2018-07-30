Eight Foreigners Reportedly Killed in Sochi Fire

Press Service of the Emergency Situations Ministry in the Krasnodar region

Krasnodar region emergency services said the fire had been put out two hours after it was reported in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. An unnamed Sochi administration spokesperson told Interfax the fire may have been caused by a neighboring barbecue grill.

At least eight people have reportedly been killed in a fire at a residential building in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

“According to preliminary data, eight hired workers from [post-Soviet] countries were killed,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.



Two people were hospitalized with burn wounds, while a third is receiving medical help after jumping out of the building’s second floor, according to the Telegram channel Mash.

Regional investigators said they have opened a criminal case into negligent homicide.

According to the state-run TASS news agency, Sochi administration officials said the land plot where the fire broke out was owned by the state-owned Russian Railways company.