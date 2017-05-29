At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow

At least 11 people have died after gale force winds hit Moscow on Monday afternoon, the Interfax news agency has reported.

Casualties were reported close to the Universitet metro station, Kirovogradskaya and Kedrovaya Ulitsa, on Jawaharlal Nehru Square and on the Andreevskaya Embankment. Some 69 people were injured also in the storm.



Two of the victims are believed to have died after being hit by a small shelter, the Interfax news agency reported.

