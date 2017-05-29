Russia
At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow

May 29, 2017 — 17:40
— Update: 18:35

At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow

May 29, 2017 — 17:40
— Update: 18:35
Artyom Geodakyan /TASS

At least 11 people have died after gale force winds hit Moscow on Monday afternoon, the Interfax news agency has reported.

Casualties were reported close to the Universitet metro station, Kirovogradskaya and Kedrovaya Ulitsa, on Jawaharlal Nehru Square and on the Andreevskaya Embankment. Some 69 people were injured also in the storm.

Two of the victims are believed to have died after being hit by a small shelter, the Interfax news agency reported.

Fallen trees stopped trains on line four of the Moscow metro and delayed the Aeroexpress traffic to Vnukovo airport.

The wind also overturned cars and brought down a crane at a Moscow building site.

Последствия ветра #ВШымкенте #Шымкент #Ветер #ураган

Публикация от 🌐"В ШЫМКЕНТЕ" (@v_shymkente)

Выхино, :( страшное дело#ураган#москва#выхино#авария#29мая#крыша#люберцы

Публикация от Юлия Семенова (@yulia_igla)

Some 7,300 people across the Moscow region are currently without electricity as a result of the storm.

Gallery: Moscow's Monday Thunderstorms
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

2 hours ago
At least 11 people have died after gale force winds swept Moscow on Monday afternoon.

