At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow

The Noble Survivors
2 days ago
Aristocratic families in Russia lost everything 100 years ago as Nicholas II, Russia’s last tsar, abdicated as Lenin’s Bolsheviks seized power.
Pavel Kogan Orchestra, conductor Filipp Chizhevsky
Schumann: Piano Concerto. Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5. Grieg: Piano Concerto. Soloists Lukas Geniusas, Miroslav Kultyshev and Pavel Nersesyan. Read more
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
Mon. May. 29More events
3 days agoRussian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists
4 days agoJudge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
Andrei Korobeinikov and DAV’ko: Goldberg Dreams
Andrei Korobeinikov (piano), Anton Glebov (drums), Vyacheslav Ipatov (saxophone, flute), Denis Shumilov (guitar) and Stanislav Kolpakov (bass guitar) perform Bach and improvisations on the themes of Goldberg Variations. Read more