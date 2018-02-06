News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Feb. 06 2018 - 14:02

72-year-old Woman Fined for Protesting Corruption in Russia

Turana Varzhabetyan

Publicverdict / Youtube

A 72-year-old woman has been slapped with a fine for attending a mass anti-corruption protest last year.

Moscow’s Tverskoy Court ruled to fine Turana Varzhabetyan 10,000 rubles ($175) for violating picketing rules during opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s unsanctioned March 26 anti-corruption protest, the Public Verdict human rights organization reported on Monday.

Read more: Hundreds Arrested as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

“The judge was not fazed by the fact that even police witnesses stated that Varzhabetyan was standing alone at first, and only then another picketer approached and stood next to her,” Public Verdict lawyer Alexei Laptev said.

“Thus, it was he who violated the minimum distance between picketers of 50 meters, and not her,” he added.

Police reportedly dislocated the pensioner’s arm while they were detaining her at the protest in March.

The European Court of Human Rights is considering two of the pensioner’s complaints over police violence during the protests on March 26, 2017, and rallies against President Vladimir Putin’s 2012 inauguration on Bolotnaya Square in Moscow, according to Public Verdict.

