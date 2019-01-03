News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 03 2019 - 15:01

5 Years on, France Extradites Ex-Moscow Official Charged With Embezzling $200M

Mikhail Pochuev / TASS

France has extradited a former finance minister of the Moscow region suspected of embezzling $200 million, five years after Russian prosecutors had put in an extradition request.

Alexei Kuznetsov was put on an international wanted list after he left Russia in 2008 for charges of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering. Prosecutors believe the former minister, who faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, embezzled 14 billion rubles ($202.7 million) with his accomplices.

In a statement on Thursday, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said that Kuznetsov had been extradited to Russia.

Read More
Russian Transport Official Fired After Wife Purchases 66 Cars for Personal Use

French authorities detained Kuznetsov in July 2013, reportedly while he traveled with a fake passport. A court ruled to extradite him to Russia in 2014.

On Thursday, Russian prosecutors said that the French prime minister had issued an order to extradite Kuznetsov in November 2017. The former Moscow region finance minister’s appeal to stay the order was rejected last Friday, Dec. 28.

Kuznetsov, his former deputy and two businessmen were charged with stealing money from the region’s utilities companies, sending them fake bills and pocketing the payments.

A court in Moscow sentenced Kuznetsov’s wife, Belarussian-born New York real-estate developer and socialite Janna Bullock, to 11 years in absentia last year for embezzling nearly $200 million. Russia and the United States do not have an extradition treaty.

Russia Did Not Interfere in Domestic Affairs of France, Kremlin Says
News
Dec. 10 2018
Russia Did Not Interfere in Domestic Affairs of France, Kremlin Says
The Yellow Vests Aren’t Imported from Russia (Op-ed)
Opinion
Dec. 11 2018
The Yellow Vests Aren’t Imported from Russia (Op-ed)
'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist
News
Dec. 12 2018
'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist


Latest news

Rescuers End Search at Magnitogorsk Building Collapse Site, Final Death Toll 39
News
Jan. 03 2019
Rescuers End Search at Magnitogorsk Building Collapse Site, Final Death Toll 39
Real Incomes ‘Barely Budged’ in 2018, Chief Auditor Says
News
Jan. 03 2019
Real Incomes ‘Barely Budged’ in 2018, Chief Auditor Says
Death Toll Jumps to 37 in Russian Apartment Block Collapse
News
Jan. 03 2019
Death Toll Jumps to 37 in Russian Apartment Block Collapse

Most read

News

Russia Outlaws Youth Protestors

Opinion

Europe Should Woo Russia When Putin's Gone (Op-ed)

News

Russians’ Real Incomes Set to Fall Again in 2019

News

Crimea Completes Fence on Border With Ukraine

News

Macron, Merkel Demand Russia Release Ukrainian Sailors

Sign up for our weekly newsletter