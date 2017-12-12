News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
12 hours ago Russian Mercenaries Offered Cut of Profits from Oil Fields in Syria
13 hours ago ‘Telephone Terrorism’ Cyber Attack Originated in Syria, Russia Says
14 hours ago Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017
News
Russian Mercenaries Offered Cut of Profits from Oil Fields in Syria
News
‘Telephone Terrorism’ Cyber Attack Originated in Syria, Russia Says
News
Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017
News
Russia’s Channel One Will Broadcast Olympics, Despite Team's Ban
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Moscow Turf War: 5 Sentenced for Cemetery Brawl

Dec 12, 2017 — 12:32
— Update: 16:44

Moscow Turf War: 5 Sentenced for Cemetery Brawl

Dec 12, 2017 — 12:32
— Update: 16:44
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Five participants of a mass brawl at a Moscow cemetery last year were sentenced to three years in prison apiece, Moscow’s Shcherbinsky court ruled on Monday.

Witnesses reported that more than 500 people participated in the brawl at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow in May 2016. Officially, it resulted in three deaths — all Tajik citizens — though as many as 20 people could have been killed, sources told The Moscow Times.

Read more: Deadly Moscow Cemetery Feud Raises Concern of Return to 90s

"They committed hooligan acts with the use of weapons, including shovels, stones and other unidentified objects, and began demonstrating their superiority over the people who were there," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited the verdict as saying.

According to the verdict, the brawl was part of a turf war between cemetery workers. At the time, analysts attributed the fighting to financial disputes and ethnic divisions among migrant workers.

Russia’s Investigative Committee is also investigating 17 people suspected of committing more serious offences during the brawl, including the organization of mass riots, manslaughter, and other felonies, RIA Novosti reported.

Related
News
Former Russian Prison Official Put Behind Bars for Torture
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
Water Pipe Explosion Leaves 600,000 Muscovites Without Heating
News
Moscow Metro Expands Sales of Colorful Payment Bracelets
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+