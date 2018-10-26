News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Oct. 26 2018 - 17:10

42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Forty-two percent of Russians say they don’t see a political party that adequately represents their interests, according to a new study published by a Russian university. 

The ratings of the ruling United Russia party have fallen to 10-year lows as public anger simmers over an unpopular pension reform signed into law earlier this month. The pro-Kremlin party suffered losses or faced runoffs in four governor’s races last month, with President Vladimir Putin having replaced close to a dozen governors across the country in recent weeks.

According to the results of the latest survey conducted by sociologists at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) cited by the RBC business portal, only 23 percent of respondents said that the ruling United Party represented their interests. 

The Communist Party came in second, with 11 percent of people saying it represented their interests, followed by the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party with 10 percent and A Just Russia party with 4 percent.

Meanwhile, 72 percent of respondents used negative words when describing their attitude toward the existing system of political parties. 

Another 52 percent of respondents reported that they were dissatisfied with the state of the country. 

RANEPA conducted its survey among 1,200 respondents across the country between Oct. 3 and Oct. 14.

