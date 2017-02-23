4,000 Russians Now Fighting in Syrian Insurgency, Says Putin

Russia
Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution
OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Japan Protests Russian Militarization of Disputed Kiril Islands
Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force
Feb 23, 2017 — 20:23
Feb 23, 2017 — 20:23
Rwa Faisal / AP

Thousands of Russians are still fighting for militant forces in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday.

Speaking to a gathering of naval officers returning from the region, Putin said military intelligence believes as many as 4,000 Russians remain in Syria. A further 5,000 fighters from former Soviet states are also believed to be fighting.  

The Russian president gave no sign as to how exactly the figures break down. There are at least nine significant groups still fighting in the conflict, which is now entering its sixth year.  

Russia has been involved in a military campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad since September 2015. Russian organization and firepower have been behind increasingly confident operations to retake ground lost to opposition forces. 

Putin defended the controversial operations. They had, he said, “dealt a blow to international terrorism.” Russia stood alone in this fight, Putin added, hampered by resistance from “so-called partners” in the West.

Later on Thursday, the president announced that he had plans to strengthen Russia’s military further.

The priorities for new investment would be strategic nuclear defense and aerospace defense forces, he said.

3 hours ago

Russians around the country celebrate the Defender of the Fatherland Day national holiday Feb. 23.

5 hours ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
5 hours ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Print edition — 7 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

2 days, 22 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

1 day ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

1 day ago

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

1 day ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

1 day ago

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

1 day ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

1 day ago

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

1 day ago

Leaping for the Stars

Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in the 1950s in which he ...

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

1 day ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
1 day ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

1 day ago

Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force

1 day ago

Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

1 day ago

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom

1 day ago

Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System

1 day ago

Russia's Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)

1 day ago

Russia Retires Legendary Soviet-Designed Space Rocket

Leaping for the Stars

1 day ago
Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in the 1950s in which he ...

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

2 days ago
This year's Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for ...

Leaping for the Stars

1 day ago
Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in ...
