4 Injured in Axe Attack on Siberian School

Jan 19, 2018 — 09:29
— Update: 10:20

Jan 19, 2018 — 09:29
— Update: 10:20
A teacher and three students were wounded in an attack Friday morning on a school in the far eastern Russian republic of Buryatia.

Russians are still reeling from a knife attack in the city of Perm on Jan. 15 in which 14 schoolchildren were injured.

Read more: At Least 14 Russian Schoolchildren Injured in Knife Attack

Preliminary reports say that a student armed with a knife and axe came to a school in the Buryat village of Sosnovy Bor on Friday morning, assaulted a 41-year-old woman teacher, then slashed three 7th grade students, the Interfax news agency reported

The student then burned himself after setting off a Molotov cocktail in what was reported to be an attempted suicide. The attacker and his four victims have been hospitalized. 

Police sources told Interfax that the assailant, a 9th grader, may have had an accomplice who fled the scene. 

The republic’s press service said that up to three people had attacked the school by first throwing Molotov cocktails into the classroom and then slashing their victims as they ran outside.

Classes have been cancelled and authorities are investigating the attack.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

