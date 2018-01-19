4 Injured in Axe Attack on Siberian School

A teacher and three students were wounded in an attack Friday morning on a school in the far eastern Russian republic of Buryatia. Russians are still reeling from a knife attack in the city of Perm on Jan. 15 in which 14 schoolchildren were injured.

Preliminary reports say that a student armed with a knife and axe came to a school in the Buryat village of Sosnovy Bor on Friday morning, assaulted a 41-year-old woman teacher, then slashed three 7th grade students, the Interfax news agency reported. The student then burned himself after setting off a Molotov cocktail in what was reported to be an attempted suicide. The attacker and his four victims have been hospitalized.