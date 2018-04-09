News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Meanwhile…
April 09 2018 - 10:04

30 Russian Fishermen Rescued After Ice Floe Breaks Off to Sea

Pixabay

Around 30 fishermen were left stranded on an ice floe in the northern Pacific Ocean in Russia’s Far East early on Monday. 

The ice floe the men had been fishing from broke free from the land and reportedly floated more than 10 meters into the sea within an hour.

“Interviewed experts could not say what the 30 people were counting on after venturing to sea despite warnings and common sense and finding themselves on a torn ice floe,” the ministry wrote in a statement. 

The Sakhalin region’s Emergency Situations Ministry had warned last week to avoid the southeastern shore of the Sakhalin peninsula as winds have caused land ice to melt. 

The Sakhalin.info news website reported that all the fishermen had been evacuated to shore by late Monday. 

“Interestingly, the last two remaining [fishermen] on the ice floe declined to get on the boat, arguing that the fish was biting,” the site reported.

Read More
127 Passengers Stranded in Russian Cruise Ship Stuck in Sea of Ice

Latest news

U.S. Wants to Divide and Impoverish Russians — Foreign Ministry Claims
News
April 09 2018
U.S. Wants to Divide and Impoverish Russians — Foreign Ministry Claims
Russian Prosecutor Demands U.K. Return $500Bln 'Looted' by Russian Criminals
News
April 09 2018
Russian Prosecutor Demands U.K. Return $500Bln 'Looted' by Russian Criminals
White House Warns of Danger to Russian Double Agents in U.S.
News
April 09 2018
White House Warns of Danger to Russian Double Agents in U.S.

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox