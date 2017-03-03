30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

The number of Russians who believe that women should not take part in politics is on the rise, a report by independent pollster the Levada Center has revealed.

One in three Russians say that they do not approve of women in the political sphere, up from 20 percent a year ago.

More respondents also said that women should not hold senior government positions on an equal footing with men. Some 38 percent said that they were against equality in the high echelons of power, compared to 28 percent in 2016.