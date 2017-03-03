30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

Russia
March 3, 2017 — 09:53
The number of Russians who believe that women should not take part in politics is on the rise, a report by independent pollster the Levada Center has revealed.

One in three Russians say that they do not approve of women in the political sphere, up from 20 percent a year ago.

More respondents also said that women should not hold senior government positions on an equal footing with men. Some 38 percent said that they were against equality in the high echelons of power, compared to 28 percent in 2016.

Read More: Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

The majority of respondents (54 percent) said that Russia was not prepared to see a female president within the next 10 to 15 years. Only 33 percent of Russians said that they would welcome a female leader, while 13 percent did not answer.

In 2017, female politicians held roughly 15 percent of the seats in Russia’s state parliament. In Russia’s parliamentary elections themselves, 23 percent of candidates were women.

