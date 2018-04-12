News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 12 2018 - 14:04

3% of Russians Agree With Kremlin That There Are 'No Oligarchs in Russia'

Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich

Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

The Kremlin’s claim that there are no oligarchs in Russia has resonated with only 3 percent of the population, according to a state-run poll that also named Roman Abramovich the most famous Russian oligarch.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov took offense at the term “oligarchs” last week ahead of a new wave of U.S. sanctions against Russian tycoons that sent the ruble and Russian markets into a two-day tailspin this week.

Read More
'There are no Oligarchs in Russia,' Kremlin Claims Amid Reports of New U.S. Sanctions

An overwhelming 94 percent of Russians surveyed by the state-controlled VTsIOM pollster said that they believe that their country does have oligarchs. Just under 45 percent said oligarchs “bring more harm” than good to Russia while 9 percent said they “bring more benefits.”

“Roman Abramovich leads in the people’s rating for the popularity of Russian oligarchs (15 percent named him),” VTsIOM said of the billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner in a press release accompanying the report.

Abramovich was followed by sanctions-hit steel tycoon Oleg Deripaska at 8 percent and 2012 presidential contender Mikhail Prokhorov at 7 percent. 

The survey was conducted by phone among 2,000 Russians between April 7 and April 8.

Valery Fyodorov, the head of VTsIOM, said the poll’s results showed that the negative perception of Russian oligarchs has “blurred.”

“Oligarchs today are perceived as a given, as an integral element of the domestic business landscape,” Fyodorov said.

Less than 5% of Russians Believe Moscow Could be Behind Skripal’s Poisoning
News
March 26 2018
Less than 5% of Russians Believe Moscow Could be Behind Skripal’s Poisoning
Russia Arrests Oligarch Worth $1.4Bln in 'Strict' Crackdown on Embezzlement, Kremlin Says
News
April 02 2018
Russia Arrests Oligarch Worth $1.4Bln in 'Strict' Crackdown on Embezzlement, Kremlin Says
U.S. Plans to Target Russian Oligarchs With New Sanctions, Sources Say
News
April 05 2018
U.S. Plans to Target Russian Oligarchs With New Sanctions, Sources Say

Latest news

Moscow Launches Drug Testing Program for 8th Graders
News
April 12 2018
Moscow Launches Drug Testing Program for 8th Graders
Russia Not Interested in Trump-Initiated 'Twitter Diplomacy,' Kremlin Says
News
April 12 2018
Russia Not Interested in Trump-Initiated 'Twitter Diplomacy,' Kremlin Says
Russia Drops to Record Low 66th Place in FIFA Ranking
News
April 12 2018
Russia Drops to Record Low 66th Place in FIFA Ranking

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox