3 Injured After Trains Collide at Moscow Railway Station

Three people have been injured following a collision between two trains at Moscow's Kursky rail terminal. An express train to Nizhny Novgorod collided with a suburban train at low-speed just before 2:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Four carriages were derailed in the crash, the Moscow Railway Department confirmed in a statement. Transport inspectors for the Moscow Investigative Committee believe that a faulty switch mechanism may have triggered the collision, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

Было страшно ... A post shared by Elena Yashina (@elena_archstudio) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:50am PDT