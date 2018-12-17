News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 17 2018 - 14:12

3 Dead in Factory Roof Collapse Outside Moscow

Emergency Situations Ministry

Three workers were killed and at least four injured when a roof collapsed at a concrete products plant outside Moscow on Monday morning.

Dramatic surveillance footage showed several workers in uniforms being struck by the collapsing roof in Dzerzhinsky, a suburb 30 kilometers east of Moscow. Local media’s drone footage depicting the aftermath of the incident showed a rectangular hole inside a warehouse-type building at the local Tekhnogroup plant.

Investigators, who opened a criminal case into safety rule violations, said the roof had collapsed “under the weight of insulation and blocks” during weatherproofing works.

“Three workers directly on the roof died when it collapsed, four workers who were inside [the building] have been hospitalized with various injuries,” investigators said in an online statement Monday.

The head of the Dzerzhinsky municipality, Vitaly Panamorenko, told Moscow region’s 360TV broadcaster that the roof had collapsed under the weight of a “large refrigerator.”

“There had been no serious snowstorms that could be blamed,” he was quoted as saying.



Latest news

Police Detain Over a Dozen Students in Raid on Moscow University Dorm — Reports
News
Dec. 17 2018
Police Detain Over a Dozen Students in Raid on Moscow University Dorm — Reports
Siberian Man in Underwear Rides Excavator Bucket in -40 C, Douses Himself in Ice Water
News
Dec. 17 2018
Siberian Man in Underwear Rides Excavator Bucket in -40 C, Douses Himself in Ice Water
Spanish Cyclist Rescued in Siberia After Spending Night in -50 C in Summer Tent
Meanwhile…
Dec. 17 2018
Spanish Cyclist Rescued in Siberia After Spending Night in -50 C in Summer Tent

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Apologizes for Gucci Photos, Says He Was Fighting for Freedom

News

'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist

News

Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports

News

Russian Transport Official Fired After Wife Purchases 66 Cars for Personal Use

Sign up for our weekly newsletter