23-Year-Old Falls to His Death Off Moscow Bridge
The Andreyevsky Bridge (Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency)
A 23-year-old man has fallen to his death off a pedestrian bridge in Moscow in what appeared to be a stunt gone wrong.
The Andreyevsky Bridge over Moskva River near Gorky Park is a popular destination for young Muscovites to take selfies and hang out on top of its easily scalable arcs, to the dismay of the older onlookers.
The 23-year-old was caught on camera plunging 20 meters into the river early Sunday in what eyewitnesses said was an attempted stunt, the Moskva 24 news channel reported.
Eyewitnesses said the unidentified man drowned after trying to take his clothes off while rescuers searched for him underneath a nearby bridge.
“The man got tired, it’s quite natural,” Alexei Khorunzhin, who said he filmed the 23-year-old daredevil walking up and down the railing, told Moskva 24.