News
April 30 2018 - 16:04

Uniforms for 2018 World Cup Volunteers Unveiled in Russia

Twitter / welcome_2018

The uniforms of the 2018 FIFA World Cup volunteers were unveiled in Yekaterinburg's Football Park on Monday.

According to the image on the official 2018 World Cup Organizing Committee's Twitter account, the uniform includes a red hooded jacket and sweatshirt emblazoned with the tournament symbol on the left breast, and "volunteer" spelled out in large gold lettering along the right side. The uniform also includes blue pants and a red cap and backpack, all with the official logo.

More than 17,000 volunteers have been recruited to work at the tournament, which will be held across 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15. 

