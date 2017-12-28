News
2017 Hottest Year on Record in Russia

Dec 28, 2017 — 16:29
Valery Sharifulin / TASS

The passing year was Russia's hottest in recorded history on the back of increasingly warm winters. 

"The average temperature [in 2017] was the warmest of all these years," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited Roman Vilfand, the head of Russia's meteorological center, as saying on Thursday.

Read more: First Snow Falls on Moscow

He forecast above-average temperatures in January, particularly in European Russia, with a cold spell in the Far East Chukotka autonomous district. 

Meanwhile, the Fobos meteorological center forecasts cloudy weather with a chance of wet snow on New Year's Eve in Moscow. The temperature is expected to be around zero degrees Celsius, which is around 6-8 degrees higher than normal at this time of the year.

"Nothing pleasant," its spokesperson told the RBC business portal.

Related
News
Moscow Snowfall Causes Hundreds of Flight Delays
