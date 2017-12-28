2017 Hottest Year on Record in Russia

"The average temperature [in 2017] was the warmest of all these years," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited Roman Vilfand, the head of Russia's meteorological center, as saying on Thursday.

The passing year was Russia's hottest in recorded history on the back of increasingly warm winters.

He forecast above-average temperatures in January, particularly in European Russia, with a cold spell in the Far East Chukotka autonomous district.

Meanwhile, the Fobos meteorological center forecasts cloudy weather with a chance of wet snow on New Year's Eve in Moscow. The temperature is expected to be around zero degrees Celsius, which is around 6-8 degrees higher than normal at this time of the year.

"Nothing pleasant," its spokesperson told the RBC business portal.