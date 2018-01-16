News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russian Alcohol Consumption Falls 80% in 5 Years, Says Minister
6 hours ago 2 Vehicles Sink Into Frozen Siberian River, Trying to Pull Out a Truck
7 hours ago Chechnya Initiated Brutal Crackdown on Drugs Last Year, Investigation Says
Meanwhile…
Moscow Gets 6 Minutes of Sunlight in December
Meanwhile…
Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter
Meanwhile…
Russian Carjacker Flees Snowball-Throwing Traffic Cops
Meanwhile…
Russian Daredevil Survives Jump From Balcony With Parachute
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

2 Vehicles Sink Into Frozen Siberian River, Trying to Pull Out a Truck

Jan 16, 2018 — 16:53
— Update: 16:52

2 Vehicles Sink Into Frozen Siberian River, Trying to Pull Out a Truck

Jan 16, 2018 — 16:53
— Update: 16:52
Emergency Situations Ministry

A tractor has sunk into a frozen river in Siberia as it attempted to pull out a crane truck that had itself sunk while trying to pull out a sunken fuel truck. 

The fuel truck was transporting 20 tons of diesel fuel last week when it went under water after attempting to illegally cross the frozen Lena River, the Interfax news agency reported Tuesday. Its driver survived, but the tanker reportedly caused a fuel spill of up to 600 kilometers  across the Irkutsk region.

A crane truck that was sent to pull the fuel truck out of the river reportedly fell through the ice itself, “literally landing on top of the truck.” 

A tractor that was sent on Monday to save the first two vehicles also fell through the ice. 

“Instead of taking steps to stop all illegal crossings across the water in the winter, the directors of the rescue mission on the Lena River make a strange decision — they haul a 25-ton tractor to the river, which also sinks underwater, ” the regional Emergency Situations Ministry said in an online statement published Tuesday.

The ministry accused local authorities of negligence for ignoring its appeals to prevent illegal river crossings altogether. 

“Will local authorities manage to drown all of the heavy equipment in the region before taking heed of the ministry’s appeals to address safety issues related to bodies of water?" it asked.

Related
Meanwhile…
Russian Prosecutors Defend Students’ Right to Beards and Tattoos
News
Chinese Migrant Workers Killed in Russian Shoe Factory Fire
Meanwhile…
Giant Dumpling Monument Unveiled in Rural Russia
Meanwhile…
Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+