2 Russians Killed in U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Syria, Official Says

A Russian woman and child have been killed in U.S.-led airstrikes in Syria while at least a dozen more are trapped in the war-torn country, a Chechen human rights council member has said.

Citing “civil sources,” Syrian state media reported that 11 civilians were killed in U.S.-led coalition airstrikes on an Islamic State-held village in eastern Syria on Thursday.

A 35-year-old Chechen woman and a four-year-old Dagestani boy were killed in the attack, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited Chechnya’s human rights council member Kheda Saratova as saying Friday.

"I urge everyone who is able to influence this situation to help stop the killing of innocent children," Saratova told the outlet.