2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister

Over 2 million Russians regularly use recreational drugs, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said Wednesday, citing sociological surveys.

“According to annual opinion polls, 7 percent of Russians — 10 million people — admit to having used drugs [at least once], and 2 million of them use drugs regularly,” Kolokoltsev said during a meeting of the ministry's State Anti-Narcotics Committee.

The minister added that Russian authorities actively monitor the situation with drugs, control the legal distribution of addictive substances and are working to improve mechanisms for helping drug addicts.