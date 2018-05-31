News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 31 2018 - 12:05

2.3M People Barred From Leaving Russia Over Unpaid Debt

Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

A record 2.3 million Russians have been banned from traveling abroad over unpaid debts, a measure that Russia’s bailiffs say has helped recover almost $300 million in outstanding debt.

Russian law forbids anyone who owes more than 30,000 rubles ($483) in unpaid bank credit, taxes or fines from leaving the country. The number of Russians with debts greater than the allowed amount doubled in 2015,  when the threshold was 10,000 rubles, in what collectors attributed to an economic downturn triggered by Western sanctions and falling oil prices.

Read More
Millions Barred From Leaving Russia Due to Unpaid Debt

The Federal Bailiffs Service has imposed debt-related travel restrictions on 2.3 million Russians as of late May, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday.

That figure has nearly doubled from the 1.2 million debtors who were banned from leaving Russia between January and March 2018, according to the Bailiffs Service’s quarterly report.

“We’ve recovered 18.2 billion rubles ($293.5 million) thanks to this measure being imposed on debtors,” the bailiff agency told TASS.

Russians are free to travel abroad within 23 minutes of repaying what they owe, Bailiff Service head Dmitry Aristov was cited as saying by TASS at a technology and justice conference this week, touting the progress made from the previous 48-hour waiting period.

Latest news

Russian Journalist Babchenko Used Pig's Blood to Fake His Own Death
News
May 31 2018
Russian Journalist Babchenko Used Pig's Blood to Fake His Own Death
Russian World-Cup Themed Water Bottle Ignites Objects, Media Reports
Meanwhile…
May 31 2018
Russian World-Cup Themed Water Bottle Ignites Objects, Media Reports
After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes
Meanwhile…
May 31 2018
After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox