4 hours ago Russian Propaganda Outlets Declared 'Important for Country's Defense'
5 hours ago Canadian New Foreign Minister Is Under Russian Sanctions – Report
7 hours ago Third of Russians Are Victims of Cyber-Crime — Poll
19 Countries Call for Ban on Russia From International Sports

Jan 11, 2017 — 13:19
— Update: 13:38

19 Countries Call for Ban on Russia From International Sports

Jan 11, 2017 — 13:19
— Update: 13:38
In this Feb. 7, 2014 file photo, Alexander Zubkov of Russia carries the national flag as he leads the team during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Mark Humphrey / AP

The National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADO) of 19 countries have called for a ban on Russia from all international sporting competitions, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) reported in an online statement Wednesday.

The request was signed by Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States during a Jan. 10 summit in Dublin.

NADO leaders also called for a “removal of all major international competitions, as well a moratorium on the awarding of new competitions to Russia,” the statement read.

The move comes on the heels of the latest World Anti-Doping Agency report published in Dec. 2016 and presented by Richard McLaren, a lawyer who investigated doping in Russia.

The report alleges that more than a thousand Russian athletes spanning 30 different sports were connected to the use of performance-enhancing drugs or the concealment of positive urine samples.

McLaren's report covered the 2011-2015 period, during which, the investigator claimed, Russia carried out a massive operation to cover-up performance enhancing drug use. Russia's sporting officials deny the report’s findings, claiming the allegations are politically motivated.

First Anger, Then Denial: Read more about how Russia reacted to the latest WADA accusations

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, formerly Russia’s sports minister, reacted to NADO's statement saying that anti-doping organizations should not engage in politics.

“Anti-doping organizations are anti-doping organizations,” Mutko told the R-Sport news agency. “They should monitor the situation in their own countries, collect urine and not interfere with politics.”

10 hours ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

No Beacon On the Hill: Trump's Win in the Mirror of the Soviet Collapse

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
10 hours ago

Russia’s rulers are of course convinced that smart intelligence work did play a major role in the collapse of the Soviet Union. And, of course, thoughts of a payback did enter their minds more than once.

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

2 days, 10 hours ago
Moscow's bicycle lovers took to the streets for the capital's annual winter cycle marathon this weekend, despite freezing temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius. The ...

7 hours ago

U.S. Sanctions Against Russian Energy Could 'Threaten Global Economy,' Says Kremlin

8 hours ago

Russia’s Yaroslavl Region Bans Abortion for One Day 'In Memory of Bethlehem Babies'

23 hours ago

Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.

12 hours ago

Trump Backed by Kremlin for 'Years,' Claims Unverified Dossier

An unverified dossier accusing Russia of gathering sexually explicit material to blackmail U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has been published online by American news site Buzzfeed.

