16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks

A chess piece filled with silver coins dating back to the reign of Ivan the Terrible has been uncovered during ongoing roadworks in Moscow.

The horse-shaped figurine carved from bone was unearthed during work on the city's gas lines on Prechistenka Street, Moscow City Hall announced Wednesday.

Archeologists discovered that the chess piece was hollow and that ten silver coins had been placed inside.

Experts believe that the coins were minted between 1530 to 1540, during the reign of Russia's infamous ruler, Ivan the Terrible.