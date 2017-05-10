Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
25 minutes ago 16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks
1 hour ago Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws
2 hours ago Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme
Meanwhile…
Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow
Meanwhile…
Shootout Erupts in Ingushetia After Man Compliments Own Wife Online
Meanwhile…
Russian TV Network Won't Air ‘Simpsons’ Episode Over Fears of Offending Christians
Meanwhile…
Putin on Ice
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
25 minutes ago 16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks
1 hour ago Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws
2 hours ago Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme

16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks

May 10, 2017 — 13:02
— Update: 13:24

16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks

May 10, 2017 — 13:02
— Update: 13:24
Moscow City Hall

A chess piece filled with silver coins dating back to the reign of Ivan the Terrible has been uncovered during ongoing roadworks in Moscow.

The horse-shaped figurine carved from bone was unearthed during work on the city's gas lines on Prechistenka Street, Moscow City Hall announced Wednesday.

Archeologists discovered that the chess piece was hollow and that ten silver coins had been placed inside.

Experts believe that the coins were minted between 1530 to 1540, during the reign of Russia's infamous ruler, Ivan the Terrible.

Read More: Underground Spy Room Uncovered in Moscow City Center

The coins would have held significant value, providing the owner with enough money to buy at least ten geese, according to Alexei Yemelyanov, head of Moscow's Cultural Heritage department.

Similar amounts of cash could also have been stashed in the chess set's remaining 31 pieces, but none have been found so far.

More than 150 historical artefacts have been unearthed in Moscow during this year's renovation program. 

Finds include an underground "spy room" in Moscow's city center, dating back to the 16th century.

Related
Moscow
Odoyevsky: Taking a Risk With Russian Cuisine
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Keeping the Faith
Moscow
Moscow Life Expectancy Climbs to 77 Years
Moscow
Thriving on Chaos

Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme

2 hours ago

Russian cell phone operator MTS will be the first company to start storing users' data under controversial new anti-terror laws.

1 hour ago

Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws

18 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

20 hours ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

20 hours ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

1 day ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day ago

Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

1 hour ago

Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws

18 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

20 hours ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

1 hour ago

Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws

18 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

20 hours ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

Dance

Don Quixote

Wed. May. 10 Thu. May. 11
Kremlin Palace
06:00 p.m.

A ballet by Minkus based on Cervantes’ novel about the adventures of a wandering knight and his devoted servant. Choreography by Alexander Gorsky (1990), editing by Vladimir Vasilyev. Sets by Korovin and Golovin revived. Kremlin Ballet production. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws

18 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

20 hours ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

18 hours ago
By Konstantin Gaaze
Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze

Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)

By Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze
18 hours ago

Are the president’s whereabouts a state secret? Yes and no.

Print edition — 6 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

1 day ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

1 day ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

1 day ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

1 day ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

1 day ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

1 day ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)

17 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects photos from across Russia, where millions of people on Tuesday celebrated Victory Day and the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory ...

20 hours ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

1 day ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day, 2 hours ago

Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World ...

2 days ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading ...

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

New issue — 6 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
2 days ago
By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky
2 days ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the ...

1 day ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

1 day ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

1 day ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

1 day ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

1 day ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

Wed. May. 10

More events
All Nighter Cinema
Get Out Cinema
youtube / in police Theater
Terra Nullius: Doubts Dance
Sergei Shutov: Apples From Mars Exhibition
The Gronholm Method Theater

1 day ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

1 day ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

1 day ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

1 day ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

1 day ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

20 hours ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

1 day ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day ago

Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

2 days ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading ...

Away From the Archives

3 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. ...

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

2 days ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Garage Triennale of Contemporary Russian Art

Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
to May. 14

Featuring works by 68 artists from across the country, this exhibition captures the zeitgeist of some of the most active and influential creative figures of the past five years, offering insight into the diversity of social tendencies that constitute the underexplored Russian art scene. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

Most Read

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)

Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Victory Day Parade in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+