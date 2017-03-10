Russian Airforce Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

Russia is set to receive 16 new Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jets in 2017, the country's deputy defense minister announced on Friday.

The delivery will form part of an order for 92 aircraft from the Novosibirsk Chkalov Aircraft Plant in Siberia, Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

He told journalists that work on the order was already running one year ahead of schedule.

"The plant's obligations for this year will certainly be fulfilled,” Borisov said. “The delivery schedule has been agreed upon and we are not expecting any surprises."

Borisov also praised Russia's existing Su-34s for their work in Syria, describing the jets as “practically new generation aircraft.”

The first Sukhoi Su-34 joined the Russian Airforce in 2014. The aircraft is designed to destroy targets on both land and water, and can also engage other airborne fighters.