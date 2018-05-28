150th Truck Gets Stuck Under St. Petersburg's 'Bridge of Stupidity'

Sometimes, believing in yourself is just not enough.

This Sunday, yet another truck driver ignored all the warning signs to become the 150th brave soul to get stuck under an infamous low-clearance bridge outside St. Petersburg.

The so-called “Bridge of Stupidity,” built on the outskirts of Russia’s second-largest city in 2009, has become an online sensation for the number of accidents its 2-meter height has caused. Fourteen trucks have already gotten stuck underneath the bridge this year, despite a banner overhead warning drivers of low clearance.

“What everyone’s been waiting for for so long has finally happened,” the satirical Twitter account devoted to the bridge wrote on Sunday, together with photographs of the Gazel truck wedged under the bridge.