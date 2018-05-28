News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Meanwhile…
May 28 2018 - 15:05

150th Truck Gets Stuck Under St. Petersburg's 'Bridge of Stupidity'

Megapolis / Youtube

Sometimes, believing in yourself is just not enough.

This Sunday, yet another truck driver ignored all the warning signs to become the 150th brave soul to get stuck under an infamous low-clearance bridge outside St. Petersburg.

The so-called “Bridge of Stupidity,” built on the outskirts of Russia’s second-largest city in 2009, has become an online sensation for the number of accidents its 2-meter height has caused. Fourteen trucks have already gotten stuck underneath the bridge this year, despite a banner overhead warning drivers of low clearance.

“What everyone’s been waiting for for so long has finally happened,” the satirical Twitter account devoted to the bridge wrote on Sunday, together with photographs of the Gazel truck wedged under the bridge.

Tellingly, the banner above the clearance warns drivers of the Russian-made truck that “Gazels will not pass.”

The driver of the commemorative box truck remained upbeat and in a celebratory mood, telling the local news channel Nevskye Novosti that “it can happen to anyone.”

A birthday cake was presented to the bridge in honor of the occasion in an online photo on the megapolisonline.ru news portal and a new banner was added to the bridge warning drivers of its now-150 victims.

"Already 150 Trucks!"

"Already 150 Trucks!"

megapolisonline.ru

Moscow Mayor Promises 100% Shift to Electric Buses by 2021 in bid for Re-election
News
May 18 2018
Moscow Mayor Promises 100% Shift to Electric Buses by 2021 in bid for Re-election
Santa Claus and a Ninja Turtle Join Moscow's Bike Parade, in Photos
City
May 21 2018
Santa Claus and a Ninja Turtle Join Moscow's Bike Parade, in Photos

Latest news

Son of Russian Spies Who Inspired 'The Americans' Risks Losing Canadian Citizenship
News
May 28 2018
Son of Russian Spies Who Inspired 'The Americans' Risks Losing Canadian Citizenship
Chechen Leader Announces Mass DNA Tests to Repatriate Russian Children From Iraq
News
May 28 2018
Chechen Leader Announces Mass DNA Tests to Repatriate Russian Children From Iraq
Russian Official Calls to Ban Instagram Over 'Leningrad Terror Attack'
News
May 28 2018
Russian Official Calls to Ban Instagram Over 'Leningrad Terror Attack'

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox