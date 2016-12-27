Russia
1 hour ago Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why
3 hours ago Russia Loses 6% of GDP to Ecological Problems – Putin
3 hours ago Moscow Court Recognizes Ukrainian Maidan as 'Coup'
1 hour ago Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why
3 hours ago Russia Loses 6% of GDP to Ecological Problems – Putin
3 hours ago Moscow Court Recognizes Ukrainian Maidan as 'Coup'

Russia Uncovers Illegal Cache of Methanol in Irkutsk

Dec 27, 2016 — 11:10
— Update: 11:30

Russia Uncovers Illegal Cache of Methanol in Irkutsk

Dec 27, 2016 — 11:10
— Update: 11:30
Foundry / Pixabay

Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has found a warehouse in Irkutsk containing 13,500 liters of illegal windshield washing fluid, the Interfax news agency reported Tuesday, citing an official statement. 

The liquid contains 500 times the allowable levels of methanol, and may help shed light on the origins of a recent wave of poisonings from "surrogate alcohol" in the city.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, the fluid was manufactured in Moscow. The company that owned the windshield washing fluid did not have legal documents required for its production. 

All 13,500 liters have been seized by local branches of the Internal Affairs Ministry and the Federal Security Services.

Earlier this month, Irkutsk made headlines when scores of people died from consuming boyaryshnik, a hawthorn berry- and ethyl alcohol-based cosmetic used in much of Russia as an inexpensive substitute for vodka. However, in Irkutsk, investigators discovered that the batch of boyaryshnik contained highly toxic methanol instead of ethyl alcohol.

Currently, the death toll from the mass poisoning stands at 77.

On the heels of the tragedy, Rospotrebnadzor implemented a month-long ban on the sale of non-food products containing alcohol.

Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin

5 hours ago

The West betrayed not only the Russians who celebrated freedom in 1991, but also the eastern Europeans who longed for security, yet ended up feeling less secure than they did after Russia's democratic revolution.

By Yuri Luzhkov
Me, My Year and My Beloved Moscow (Op-ed)

3 days ago

Before being hospitalized with a serious condition, former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov wrote an exclusive end-of-year op-ed for the Moscow Times. We publish it today and wish him a very swift recovery.

1 day ago

We, the People: The Green Shoots of Russia's Grassroots

Political protest might be dead in Russia, but grassroots activism was very much alive in 2016. The Moscow Times reviews the most memorable cases.

