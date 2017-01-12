Russian Police Have Blocked 1,200 Websites Since 2014

The Russian government has officially blocked 1,200 websites since 2014, the Interfax news agency reported Friday.

Russia's Prosecutor General Yury Chaika said that almost 20,000 sites had been forced to delete “prohibited information” during a special message to commemorate the 295th anniversary of the Russian Prosecution Service.

Chaika said that the blocks stopped terrorist groups reaching out to young people. But prosecutors have clamped down on a range of online material in recent months.

High profile targets include social network LinkedIn, which was closed in a dispute over data storage, and adult film website Pornhub.