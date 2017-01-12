Russia
1 hour ago Russia Says It Plans to Pivot From Nuclear Deterrence, Avoiding Trump's Arms Race
2 hours ago Over One Million Russian Criminals in 2016
3 hours ago Iconic Landmark to Be Transferred to Russian Orthodox Church
Over One Million Russian Criminals in 2016
Iconic Landmark to Be Transferred to Russian Orthodox Church
Russia Is No Nirvana: How Yogis Are Becoming a Persecuted Minority
One in Five Russians Receiving Salary 'Off The Books' — Poll
1 hour ago Russia Says It Plans to Pivot From Nuclear Deterrence, Avoiding Trump's Arms Race
Russian Police Have Blocked 1,200 Websites Since 2014

Jan 12, 2017 — 14:14
Russian Police Have Blocked 1,200 Websites Since 2014

Jan 12, 2017 — 14:14
The Russian government has officially blocked 1,200 websites since 2014, the Interfax news agency reported Friday.

Russia's Prosecutor General Yury Chaika said that almost 20,000 sites had been forced to delete “prohibited information” during a special message to commemorate the 295th anniversary of the Russian Prosecution Service.

Chaika said that the blocks stopped terrorist groups reaching out to young people. But prosecutors have clamped down on a range of online material in recent months.

High profile targets include social network LinkedIn, which was closed in a dispute over data storage, and adult film website Pornhub.

Read More on Pornhub Hubbub: Russia Attempts to Police Sexuality Online

In his message, the prosecutor general also praised the agency, describing it as vital to the state.

“The fate of the Russian people and the development of the country relies on the Prosecution Service carrying out its work and adapting to sometimes rapidly changing socio-economic reality,” he said in an online message.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also took part in a special ceremony to commemorate the service's anniversary on Wednesday.

Russian TV Channel Dozhd Suspended in Ukraine

Independent Russian television channel Dozhd has been suspended in Ukraine after repeatedly showing Crimea as part of Russia.

Russia Is No Nirvana: How Yogis Are Becoming a Persecuted Minority

An innocuous blend of gymnastics and Eastern philosophy increasingly popular with Russians has found itself the latest target of a series of repressive laws aimed ...

Russia Is No Nirvana: How Yogis Are Becoming a Persecuted Minority

An innocuous blend of gymnastics and Eastern philosophy increasingly popular with Russians has found itself the latest target of a series of repressive laws aimed ...

Russia Is No Nirvana: How Yogis Are Becoming a Persecuted Minority

An innocuous blend of gymnastics and Eastern philosophy increasingly popular with Russians has found itself the latest target of a series of repressive laws aimed ...

By Konstantin von Eggert
By Konstantin von Eggert

Trump’s Unflappable Texan Is in for a World of Chaos (Op-ed)

The new job will require Rex Tillerson to leave the traditional corporate comfort zone of rational calculations and well-established facts.

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

Moscow's bicycle lovers took to the streets for the capital's annual winter cycle marathon this weekend, despite freezing temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius. The ...

You Thought This Was Rock Bottom, America, But the Russians Are Knocking From Below

Russian Twitter users who tuned in to watch Trump’s meeting with the press weren’t partying or seething — for the most part, they were laughing.

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

No Beacon On the Hill: Trump's Win in the Mirror of the Soviet Collapse

Russia’s rulers are of course convinced that smart intelligence work did play a major role in the collapse of the Soviet Union. ...

Hacked Off: The Cyber Scandal Will Undermine Trump's Russian Reset

Both the president-elect and the Kremlin want the hacking issue to die. It won't.

Golden Skepticism

Hacked Off: The Cyber Scandal Will Undermine Trump's Russian Reset

Golden Skepticism

In what has become a growing trend, the dossier has provoked reactions from commentators typically critical ...

Bill Decriminalizing Domestic Violence Passes First Reading in Russian Parliament

A bill decriminalizing domestic violence has passed its first reading in Russia's State Duma. Some 368 ...

