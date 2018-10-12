11 Passengers Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in Central Russia

Eleven people died when a bus collided with a truck late on Thursday in central Russia, around 700 kilometers east of Moscow.

Republic of Chuvashia emergency services released a video of the destroyed vehicles, with emergency services at the scene. They said the Moscow-bound bus was carrying passengers from the town of Kanash.

Authorities said 11 people had died at the scene of the crash and at least eight others were hospitalized.

The heavy duty truck had swerved into oncoming traffic on a Moscow-Kazan highway and crashed into the minibus, police said on Friday.

The 58-year-old truck driver, the 51-year-old minibus driver and at least six minibus passengers survived, the Chuvash Interior Ministry branch said in an online statement.

Police opened a criminal case into traffic violations punishable by up to five years in prison.

The Chuvash administration declared a day of mourning.

Last week, 13 people died in a similar head-on collision 170 kilometers north of Moscow.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.